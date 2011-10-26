(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there is no immediate impact on its ratings on Japanese automakers and suppliers after Thailand's floods disrupted their supply chains. The floods have forced companies including Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (B+/Stable/--) to temporarily suspend operations at their plants in Thailand. The country is the largest manufacturing base in Southeast Asia for the Japanese automobile industry. In some cases, the supply chain disruptions are also affecting vehicle production outside Thailand.

In our opinion, Thailand's severe floods could slow recovery in the profitability of Japanese automakers and suppliers, after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March caused production cuts in the first half of the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2012). However, we currently do not expect the impact of the floods to be as severe and prolonged as the production cuts that we saw after the earthquake. This is because Thai-made parts and vehicles are generally less difficult to replace than those made in other regions. Therefore, we do not expect the floods to cause protracted pressure on Japanese automakers' profitability and to have a long-term impact on their market positions. Nevertheless, if the floods eventually result in severe and extended production cuts that lead us to believe that they will likely impair the automakers' profitability and market positions in a serious manner over the long run, we may consider negative rating actions.