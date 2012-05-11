(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Aspire Defence Ltd. (Aspire) and its subcontractors continue to
deliver stable construction and operational services for an accommodation
project for the U.K. Ministry of Defence, funded by debt issued by Aspire
Defence Finance PLC.
-- The project is nearing completion and Aspire has maintained a stable
financial profile that is stronger than those of most comparable rated project
finance transactions.
-- We are therefore revising to positive from stable our outlook on the
Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the bonds issued by
special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance PLC, and affirming the SPUR at
'BBB+'.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if the
project maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance over
the next two years.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
positive from stable on the Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating (SPUR) on the
bonds issued by special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance PLC. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' SPUR on the bonds.
The series A bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee
of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd.
(Ambac; not rated) and by MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA; B/Negative/--) for
the series B bonds. Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt
issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and SPUR. Therefore,
the long-term debt rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR, which is
higher than the ratings on Ambac and MBIA.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the project's financial profile
and operational performance remain stronger than those of most comparable
rated U.K. project finance transactions, as construction of accommodation for
the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD) nears completion over the next two years.