(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Severe flooding in Thailand has forced Japanese high-tech companies--including those rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, such as Sony Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), Canon Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+), and Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2)--to partially halt production there. We believe the flooding may adversely affect electronics companies' production plans ahead of the year-end sales season. At this point, however, we believe the companies will not stop production in Thailand for long. In our opinion, the companies will be able to increase production at other sites and procure substitute parts to cope somewhat with any negative consequences. Therefore, Standard & Poor's believes there is a low possibility of flood damage materially affecting the ratings on the companies in the immediate future. However, a historically high yen and a slowdown in demand in major markets are creating an increasingly difficult external environment for the companies. As a result, downward pressure on the ratings on the companies may build if we see a higher likelihood of flood damage to factories or supply chains having a prolonged impact on production and slowing recovery in their earnings and financial profiles.