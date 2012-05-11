BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
Ratings -- Meuse (Department of) ---------------------------------- 11-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2012 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+
30-Jun-2011 A+/-- A+/--
16-Mar-2009 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR40 mil A-1+ 11-May-2012
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: