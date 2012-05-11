BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nestle S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Food
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 641069
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Aug-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
23-Nov-1981 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. (and related entities), the largest player worldwide in the stable and cash-generative branded and packaged food industry, reflect the group's excellent business profile and modest financial risk profile.
With consolidated sales of Swiss franc (CHF) 83.6 billion in 2011, Nestle enjoys a well diversified business portfolio. It has leading market shares worldwide in numerous product categories, including soluble coffee, bottled water, dairy products, nutrition and infant nutrition, ice cream, frozen prepared dishes, culinary products, pet care, and chocolate. The group benefits from strong brands, proven innovation skills, and above-average geographic diversification. With 29 billionaire brands, the group generates large sales volumes from retailers. This, combined with strong global brands, shields Nestle from the penetration of private labels.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.