The rating on PTTEP reflects the company's strategic importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). The rating also reflects PTTEP's strong domestic position and solid profitability and cash flow generation. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," and its financial risk profile "intermediate."

The company's dependence on PTT for almost all its revenue and its aggressive growth plans partly offset these strengths. PTTEP's other rating weaknesses are execution risk for the development of its substantial proven but undeveloped fields, and related heavy capital requirements.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile for PTTEP at 'bbb+'. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support.

Liquidity

PTTEP has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect PTTEP's sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of March 31, 2012, PTTEP had unaudited cash and cash equivalents of THB54.4 billion, compared with THB34.2 billion of short-term debt due (including accrued interest and short-term provision for decommissioning costs).

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, PTTEP had access to short-term credit facilities of THB20 billion, of which THB10 billion was unused.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB100 billion, short-term credit facilities of THB20 billion, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about THB90 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB45 billion.

PTTEP will need sizable investments in the next two to three years, mainly to boost output from its production and development blocks. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity will remain adequate due to the company's solid profitability and cash flow generation. We also believe that PTTEP will continue to have strong access to external funding, given its market position and indirect connection to the government, through PTT.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that PTTEP's growth plans could lead to increased debt and weaken credit metrics outside our expectations for the rating. The outlook also reflects some uncertainty over the outcome of the company's merger and acquisition activities.

We may lower the rating on PTTEP if:

-- We lower the ratings on PTT and Thailand.

-- PTTEP departs significantly from the financial targets that PTT established, thereby affecting PTTEP's stand-alone credit profile and pushing the ratio of debt to EBITDA above 1.0x and debt to capital to 45% on a sustained basis. Debt-financed acquisitions or capital expenditure could cause such deterioration.

-- Operational problems at PTTEP's development projects result in significant cost overruns or delays in production growth.

-- Business integration with PTT shifts considerably--such that PTT's shareholding in PTTEP materially declines below 50%--changing our assessment of PTTEP's role and link with the government.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if:

-- PTTEP maintains or improves its existing business risk profile; and

-- The company executes its growth strategy over the next two years and sufficiently grows its reserve and production base while maintaining credit metrics that are commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating. For this to occur, we would expect the company to maintain a lease-adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA of about 1.0x and debt to capital below 40% on a sustainable basis.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Stable/--

Stand-alone credit profile bbb+

Ratings Affirmed

PTTEP Australia International Finance Pty Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB+

PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB+