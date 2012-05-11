(The following statement was released by the rating agency)



Summary analysis -- Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. - 11-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Poland





Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

29-Sep-2010 A-pi/-- --/--

Outlook

The stable outlook on Polish Bank Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. (PKO) reflects our view that the bank will maintain its leading commercial position, and that its strong earning capacity will continue to build up enough capital to sustain future asset growth.

A negative rating action on Poland would result in a similar rating action on the bank. A positive rating action on the sovereign would not automatically lead to a similar rating action on the bank.

If the bank's link to the government weakened, suggesting a diminishing likelihood of extraordinary government support, we would lower the ratings on PKO. We could also lower the ratings if PKO's internal capital generation underperformed our expectations and triggered a weakening of the bank's capitalization, with our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) before adjustments decreasing below 10%, which is our minimum target for a "strong" assessment of capital and earnings.

An upgrade would depend on a sovereign upgrade, coupled with an improvement in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP).