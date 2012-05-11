(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
Ratings -- Petroplus Holdings AG ---------------------------------- 11-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Petroleum
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2012 NR/-- NR/--
25-Jan-2012 D/-- D/--
17-Jan-2012 CC/-- CC/--
29-Dec-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
23-Sep-2011 B/-- B/--
23-Feb-2010 B+/-- B+/--
06-Nov-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
