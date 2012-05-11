(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 -
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'D' long-term
corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG and
then withdrew it at the company's request.
Consequently, Petroplus and its associated financial debt are no longer under
our surveillance.
We understand that at the point of withdrawal, insolvency proceedings were
ongoing, with agreements recently signed for the sale of the company's
Cressier refinery in Switzerland.
Prior to the rating withdrawal, our recovery rating of '5' on the Petroplus'
senior secured debt reflected our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery
based primarily on the assumed sale of the company's Coryton refinery in the
U.K. Although we have no information about the sale of this asset, we continue
to believe it will be sold as a going concern. To the extent that debt holders
achieve recoveries from other asset sales (e.g. the sale of the Cressier
refinery), this could enhance recovery prospects.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn
To To From
Petroplus Holdings AG
Corporate Credit Rating NR D/--/-- D/--/--
Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda)
Senior Unsecured* NR D D
Recovery Rating NR 5 5
*Guaranteed by Petroplus Holdings AG