Oct 26

OVERVIEW

-- Ibercaja has legally completed the transfer of its banking assets and liabilities to its new wholly-owned subsidiary, Ibercaja Banco.

-- On Oct. 11, we assigned 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Ibercaja Banco, the new main operating entity resulting from the reorganization of the Ibercaja group.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on the mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas Hipotecarias"), originally issued by Ibercaja, all of which Ibercaja has now transferred to Ibercaja Banco.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"; CHs), following their transfer from Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Zaragoza Aragon y Rioja (Ibercaja). The outlook is stable.

These rating actions follow the legal completion of the Ibercaja group's reorganization. Under this reorganization, Ibercaja has transferred its banking assets and liabilities--including covered bonds--to its wholly-owned, newly-created commercial banking subsidiary, Ibercaja Banco (see "Spain's Slowing Economy And Depressed Real Estate Market Prompt Negative Rating Actions On 15 Spanish Banks," published Oct. 11, 2011).

Ibercaja has indicated that Ibercaja Banco will henceforth be its main operating entity. In addition to its 100% stake in Ibercaja Banco, we understand that Ibercaja will maintain only its social foundational activities on its balance sheet. We further understand that Ibercaja will no longer carry commercial debt.

The CHs transferred to Ibercaja Banco are senior-secured debt, originally issued by Ibercaja. In accordance with our criteria, we view the covered bond rating as an issue rating that is linked to that of the issuer (see "Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

As part of our five-step covered bond criteria process, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk measure, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance," published Dec. 16, 2009).

Under these criteria and with the application of our stresses for the credit and cash flow analysis (with the latest asset and cash-flow information provided to us by Ibercaja), Ibercaja Banco's CHs are able to achieve up to a seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Ibercaja Banco S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2). Therefore, the achievable rating for these covered bonds is 'AAA'.

While the existing overcollateralization for the total unsecuritized mortgage book is 263.96%, we have based our analysis on the total residential mortgage book only, which has allowed us to affirm our 'AAA' ratings.

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the ICR or the ALMM measure would not automatically result in a change to the rating on the covered bonds, all other things being equal. We also believe that the issuer has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable uplift.