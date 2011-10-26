(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Fitch Ratings says that the current trend towards debt disintermediation will further accentuate the move by European REITs (EURO REITs) to fund their activities through medium- to long-term bond and private placement issues, rather than bank debt.

"This should be positive for sector ratings, as bond issues usually extend debt maturities and match them more closely to the long-term property investment properties financed," says Jean-Pierre Husband, Director in Fitch's European Corporate Finance Department. "Indeed greater reliance on long-dated bonds will materially reduce refinancing risk for EURO REITs and hence improve their risk profile."

Within the Fitch EURO REIT universe, on average 70% to 75% of funding is now through bond issues, mainly unsecured EUR and GBP issues. Overall bond issues usually have longer-term maturities than bank debt such as revolving credit facilities (RCF) which usually have five to seven year terms, and this maturity profile is better suited to major REITs' own asset base. These tend to be prime properties in first class locations to the highest specification with longer leases than the market average. The agency views this maturity match as positive for bondholders, as there is now less reliance on shorter term bank debt.

With European and UK banks reducing their overall global debt exposures, particularly in respect of lower-margin undrawn committed facilities, Fitch estimates that EMEA REITs have only refinanced 70% of their existing bank debt facilities at loan maturity since 2008. For example, in 2011 Hammerson Plc has replaced two bank debt facilities totalling GBP670m with a new GBP505m RCF equal to 75% of the original amount. Since 2008, funding requirements for development have significantly reduced as new projects have been delayed or cancelled and EURO REITs have also used disposals of investment property stock for new funding. Where yields on disposals have been low due to the prime nature of the asset, this has also proved to be a cheap source of finance for EURO REITs. Bank debt will nevertheless remain a significant part of EURO REITs funding, as REITs will continue to make use of their long term relationships with banks to obtain flexible and readily available finance when necessary. Funding and fee costs may increase however and Fitch will take this into consideration into its ratings.

Fitch believes that the bond markets will remain the first option for EURO REITs. The agency also anticipates the US private placement market to be a material provider of debt to the sector, although the agency recognises the more constrained set of covenants required by investors in this market. Hence Fitch believes that the trend towards "US-style" bond funding from capital markets will continue for EURO REITs.

Investors themselves are keen to buy long-dated EUR and GBP bond allocations. Certain types of investors, such as insurance companies, specifically require the long dated bond issues that EURO REITs can provide.

Fitch believes that as the trend towards disintermediation accelerates, EURO REITs will find a ready market for their issues. The two main markets should be the UK and France, where bond issues represented 70% of total debt raised in 2010. The GBP REIT bond market is well-balanced, with a regular set of well-known issuers and an established dedicated investor base, particularly amongst the major Scottish-based financial institutions.