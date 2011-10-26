(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk's (BTN) National Long-Term rating to 'AA(idn)' from 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade is based on support from the Indonesian government ('BB+'/Positive). In view of the government's majority 72% stake and BTN's important policy role in providing subsidised financing for low-cost housing in support of the government's housing programme, Fitch believes the state is likely to support the bank if needed, albeit within the constraints of its limited but improving financial resources and based on the systemic importance among all state-owned banks. BTN accounted for 2.3% of system assets during the six-month period to end-June (H111), while other state-owned banks accounted for 12%-15%. Any deterioration in government support would bring downward pressure on BTN's ratings. On the other hand, BTN's greater policy role in subsidised mortgage lending with stronger government support could have a positive impact on ratings.

Besides the Indonesian government's majority ownership, the highest among state-owned banks, support is also evident from a funding provision for a new government scheme on subsidised mortgage loans (which are mainly channelled through BTN).

The bank's capital position remains satisfactory and comparable with its peers, despite Total CAR and Tier-1 capital declining to 15.0% and 15.9% at end-H111 (2010: 15.8%; 2010:16.7%). The decline in capital was a result of loan expansion and the full implementation of operational risk for Basel II. Fitch notes that the impact on credit costs should be alleviated by the collateral provided by its largely residential property-backed mortgage portfolio.

In Fitch's view, BTN's deposit base is not as strong as other state-owned banks that Fitch rates. As such, BTN has tapped other sources of funding by issuing senior bonds and through onshore securitisation of its residential mortgage loans since 2009 to support loan expansions. The bond issuance will also reduce its exposure to maturity and interest mismatch risk.

BTN's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose to 4.4% at end-H111 (2010: 3.3%), as a result of an unfavourable seasonality of late payments from its mortgage loans. Fitch notes that NPLs tend to taper-off towards the end of the year (as witnessed over 2007-H111); BTN is targeting an NPL ratio of 3% by end-2011. Provision cover on NPLs is relatively low at 0.4x at end-H111 (2010: 0.5x), partly due to a high portion of secured lending and generally rather good recoveries on NPLs.

BTN's underlying profitability was relatively stable with ROA of 1.4% in 2010 and H111 with lower funding costs from declining domestic interest rates, despite higher provision charges following the deterioration in loan quality. However, provision cover remained below its peers.

BTN is a state-owned bank focusing on mortgage loans, with a 2.3% share of total system assets at end-June 2011. It is listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. At end-H111 BTN's market share was 97% of local subsidised mortgage markets.