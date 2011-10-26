(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Oceanarium Master Issuer's series 2011-1
class A, B, and C notes.
-- This is the first issuance from this program--a new vehicle set up by
ABN AMRO Bank that largely mirrors the existing program Dolphin Master Issuer
.
-- The collateral pool comprises loans secured on mortgages over
residential properties in the Netherlands.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Oceanarium Master
Issuer B.V.'s series 2011-1 class A, B, and C notes, the first issuance from this program (see
list below).
This is the second of the two new vehicles set up by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. this
year. The first one, Fishbowl Master Issuer B.V. issued its first series of
notes in July. Oceanarium Master Issuer largely mirrors the existing program
Dolphin Master Issuer B.V. (originally set up by Fortis Bank Nederland , and
assumed by ABN AMRO Bank following the merger of the two entities in July
2010).
Oceanarium and Fishbowl will be issuing notes backed by the loans originated
by the ex-ABN AMRO Bank stand-alone mortgage businesses, while Dolphin,
together with two other existing ex-Fortis programs (Beluga Master Issuer B.V.
and Goldfish Master Issuer B.V. ), will continue to securitize the loans
originated by ex-Fortis Bank Nederland.
ABN AMRO is one of the largest originators in the Dutch mortgage market. The
ex-ABN AMRO stand-alone business offers mortgage loans under various brands
and through several origination channels. The main brand is ABN AMRO Bank,
offered via both direct channels and intermediaries. It focuses both on new
and existing clients of ABN AMRO Bank.
The collateral comprises loans secured on first- and sequentially
lower-ranking mortgages over residential properties in the Netherlands.
This is a multiple-issuance vehicle with an ongoing revolving period.
Oceanarium uses the proceeds of the notes to grant intercompany loans to the
asset purchaser, which, in turn, uses the loans to purchase mortgage assets
from the sellers. Currently, there is only one asset purchaser; however, new
asset purchasers may accede to the program in the future.
The structure relies on the cash flow swaps between the asset purchasers and
the swap counterparties, to mitigate interest rate risk and to provide
protection against negative carry on defaulted assets until losses are
realized.