(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Oceanarium Master Issuer's series 2011-1 class A, B, and C notes.

-- This is the first issuance from this program--a new vehicle set up by ABN AMRO Bank that largely mirrors the existing program Dolphin Master Issuer .

-- The collateral pool comprises loans secured on mortgages over residential properties in the Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Oceanarium Master Issuer B.V.'s series 2011-1 class A, B, and C notes, the first issuance from this program (see list below).

This is the second of the two new vehicles set up by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. this year. The first one, Fishbowl Master Issuer B.V. issued its first series of notes in July. Oceanarium Master Issuer largely mirrors the existing program Dolphin Master Issuer B.V. (originally set up by Fortis Bank Nederland , and assumed by ABN AMRO Bank following the merger of the two entities in July 2010).

Oceanarium and Fishbowl will be issuing notes backed by the loans originated by the ex-ABN AMRO Bank stand-alone mortgage businesses, while Dolphin, together with two other existing ex-Fortis programs (Beluga Master Issuer B.V. and Goldfish Master Issuer B.V. ), will continue to securitize the loans originated by ex-Fortis Bank Nederland.

ABN AMRO is one of the largest originators in the Dutch mortgage market. The ex-ABN AMRO stand-alone business offers mortgage loans under various brands and through several origination channels. The main brand is ABN AMRO Bank, offered via both direct channels and intermediaries. It focuses both on new and existing clients of ABN AMRO Bank.

The collateral comprises loans secured on first- and sequentially lower-ranking mortgages over residential properties in the Netherlands.

This is a multiple-issuance vehicle with an ongoing revolving period. Oceanarium uses the proceeds of the notes to grant intercompany loans to the asset purchaser, which, in turn, uses the loans to purchase mortgage assets from the sellers. Currently, there is only one asset purchaser; however, new asset purchasers may accede to the program in the future.

The structure relies on the cash flow swaps between the asset purchasers and the swap counterparties, to mitigate interest rate risk and to provide protection against negative carry on defaulted assets until losses are realized.