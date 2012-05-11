(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Tambov
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-' and
affirmed the region's Short-term rating at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded the
region's National Long-term rating to 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The upgrade reflects the region's improved budgetary performance, prudent
financial management leading to moderate direct risk and strong cash position.
The ratings also factor in the modest size of the local economy and the
short-term profile of its direct debt.
Fitch notes that further positive rating action would be subject to sustained
sound operating performance underpinned by tax revenue growth, and maintenance
of moderate total risk. Conversely, deterioration of budgetary performance and
weakening of debt coverage ratio coupled with increasing refinancing risk would
lead to downward rating pressure.
The region demonstrated improving budgetary performance with operating balance
at 14% of operating revenue in 2011 (2010: 9.4%). Fitch expects the region will
continue to record sound budgetary performance with operating balance averaging
12% of operating revenue in the medium term after the expected temporary
deterioration to 10.5% in 2012 due to one-off increase of current expenditure.
Forecasted moderate deterioration will reflect the increase of current
expenditure linked to the post-election growth of social spending and a change
in the expenditure allocation among federal, regional and municipal budgets.
Tambov recorded relatively high capital expenditure in 2011 at about 25% of
total expenditure. Capital spending was partly linked with the earmarked capital
grants from the federal budget, which covered 56% of total capex in 2011. Fitch
expects a minor decline of capital spending in 2012 compared with the previous
year. The region will rely more on its own resources to finance capex, while the
agency expects the importance of capital grants to decline in 2012 due to the
completion of several large national programmes.
The decline in capex will limit the direct risk growth and Fitch expects a minor
increase of direct risk in absolute terms by end-2012. In relative terms it will
stay low at about 17% of current revenue. In 2011 the region's direct risk
increased by 1.5x to RUB4.7bn from RUB3.2bn a year earlier, due to new borrowing
from the federal budget. However net direct risk (net off cash reserves)
declined due to the increase of outstanding cash and reached 14.6% of current
revenue down from 22.4% in the previous year.
Tambov's economy is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region.
Its per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 31% lower than the
national median in 2010. This means the region has relatively weak tax capacity
and that current federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of
current revenue (about 51% in 2011). However, federal transfers act as a
stabilising factor during recessions, making the region less vulnerable to
negative external shocks.