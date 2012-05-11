(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special
report that the post-crisis recovery of the Ukrainian banking sector remains
subdued, constrained by the still large stocks of problem exposures on banks'
balance sheets and periods of turbulence in UAH liquidity.
Ukrainian banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are constrained in the
'B' category as a result of high country risks and still weak asset quality and
performance. Upgrades of foreign-owned and state-owned banks would require an
upgrade of the sovereign ('B'/Stable), which is unlikely in the near term. A
sovereign downgrade could result in the downgrades of banks' Long-term IDRs,
while a marked depreciation of the UAH, significant deposit outflow or renewed
deterioration of asset quality could lead to a lowering of banks' Viability
Ratings.
Positive GDP growth (4.2% in 2010 and 5.2% in 2011), strong inflows of retail
deposits from H209 and banks' ongoing recapitalisation have been supportive of
renewed credit growth, mainly in the corporate segment. At the same time,
lending growth in 2011-Q112 was moderate and uneven across the sector, mainly
driven by privately-owned banks.
Retail lending continued to contract in 2011-Q112, reflecting banks' risk
aversion and regulatory restrictions on foreign currency lending. The latter
supported a notable shift to UAH-denominated lending from end-2009, however the
sector funding structure and current pressure on UAH limit near-term prospects
for a further significant reduction of system dollarization. FX exposures
comprised a still high 57% of retail lending, and 41% of total sector loans at
end-2011.
Future growth prospects are constrained by the expected slowdown in the economy
(Fitch forecasts GDP growth of only 1.6% in 2012, albeit rebounding to 4.2% in
2013) and still significant leverage in the economy with a loans/GDP ratio of
61% at end-2011, while term UAH funding is expensive and of limited
availability. The process of balance sheet clean-ups through recoveries and
write-offs is proving slow, hampering new business development, while the pool
of attractive potential borrowers is limited.
Asset quality remains weak, but stable, although near-term trends will be
dependent on the performance of the economy and the UAH. Based on management
disclosures by Fitch-rated banks, the level of non-performing loans (NPL),
defined as 90 days overdue, fell marginally to 18% at end-2011 from 21% at
end-2010, while total potential problem exposures (NPLs and restructured loans)
stood at 46% at end-2011 (end-2010: 57%). The moderate improvement in these
ratios reflected loan growth and write offs, as well as loan work outs. NPL and
restructured numbers at individual banks continue to differ significantly around
the means, and could also be worse at unrated banks.
Fitch estimates that UAH135bn of new capital, equal to 20% of pre-crisis
(end-Q308) risk weighted assets and including UAH123bn of new equity, was
injected into the system between end-Q308 and end-Q112. This has helped improve
the overall loan loss absorption capacity of the system, but this still varies
considerably across banks, given different degrees of recapitalisation and loan
impairment. Furthermore, considerable uncertainty about ultimate loan losses,
both for the system and for individual banks, makes it difficult to estimate
remaining recapitalisation needs.
A combination of regulatory actions and market uncertainty led to a sharp
tightening of UAH liquidity in H211. This caused inter-bank rates to return to
the high levels seen at the height of the 2008 crisis, and also increased the
cost of deposits, more notably of retail customers. New monetary tightening
measures are likely to constrain the sector's UAH liquidity further, while
higher funding costs represent a significant constraint for sector
profitability.
The sector continued to report losses in 2011, driven mainly by large impairment
charges at a few banks, while most lenders returned to profitability. A small
positive result in Q112 was driven mainly by the drop in loan impairment
charges, while pre-impairment profitability remained under pressure from weak
asset quality, slow growth and high funding costs.
