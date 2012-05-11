(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vulcan (European Loan Conduit
No. 28) Ltd's commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes due 2017, as
follows:
EUR325.5m class A (XS0314738963): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20.6m class B (XS0314739938): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR73.4m class C (XS0314740431): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR75.2m class D (XS0314740944): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; 'RE50%'
EUR38m class E (XS0314741595): affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
EUR3m class F (XS0314742056): affirmed at 'Csf'; 'RE0%'
EUR3m class G (XS0314742213): affirmed at 'Csf'; 'RE0%'
Since Fitch's last rating action in May 2011, the EUR98.5m PDF Paris loan repaid
at its maturity date (November 2011) while the EUR30m Tishman Munich loan
prepaid, two years ahead of its maturity. These sequential payments, as well as
amortisation and a sale of one of the assets securing the Inovalis Eboue Paris
loan, have led to a EUR141m payment to the class A notes. Both repaid loans were
considered to be of solid credit quality and were expected to repay. In a worst
case scenario, only a minimal loss was anticipated. So while positive, these
repayments do not improve overall credit quality materially, and taken together
with the steady performance of the remainder of the pool, justify the
affirmation of the notes.
The largest remaining loan is the EUR245m Tishman German Office loan (45% of the
pool by balance), secured by six German office properties. In spite of a small
fall in vacancy to 19% (from 23% as at the last rating action in May 2011), net
operating income has fallen across the portfolio by some 23%. This is driven
principally by costs, occupancy at more competitive rates for new tenants, as
well as rent-free periods granted to a number of these new tenants. The sponsor
was required to subsidise net operating income to meet debt service requirements
at the most recent interest payment date (February 2012). Fitch's loan to value
(LTV) estimate is far in excess of 100%, indicating an expectation of
significant losses for this loan.
The EUR73.5m Beacon Doublon Paris loan (13.6%) failed to repay at its maturity
in August 2011. One month prior to this, the borrower filed for safeguard
protection and the loan was subsequently transferred into special servicing. As
a result of the safeguard, no interest is being paid by the borrower and
servicer advances have been made to compensate for the loan's interest payment
shortfalls. The special servicer continues to discuss possible restructuring
options for the loan, seeking a mutually beneficial solution. Any restructuring
will have to be approved by the French courts, which recently extended the
preliminary observation period until July 2012. Irrespective of the timing of
asset liquidation, Fitch believes that the loan, which is secured by a
multi-tenanted, single office property located in Coubervoie, just outside of La
Defense, will suffer at most a minor loss.
Two small loans remain in special servicing following failure to repay at
maturity. The EUR13.4m Inovalis Eboue Paris loan (2.5% of the pool), secured by
good quality office properties located in Paris' secondary sub-markets, was
transferred into special servicing in Q310. One of the mortgaged assets was sold
in July 2011 (at above the release price), reducing the reported LTV to 60%. The
GBP4.3m Guardian Bonn Rochustrasse (GBR) loan (0.8% of pool), secured by an
office property in Bonn, was transferred into special servicing (for the second
time) on 7 February 2011. The borrower subsequently filed for insolvency
protection in September 2011. After discussions between the special servicer and
the insolvency practitioner, the collateral is in the process of being marketed
and sold. Fitch expects some loss on repayment of the GBR loan, but given its
small balance - even after taking account of recent missed interest and penalty
interest of 5% - this is reflected in the 'Csf' ratings assigned to the two most
junior notes.
Performance across the remaining seven loans has been largely as expected since
Fitch's last rating action.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.
