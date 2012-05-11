(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating on French money market fund Robeco Euro Cash, and subsequently withdrew the rating at the request of Robeco Gestions SAS, the fund's Paris-based asset manager and sponsor.

Robeco Gestions' parent company, Robeco Groep NV, has decided to no longer offer money market funds to its clients. Accordingly, Robeco Gestions expects to close Robeco Euro Cash at the end of May 2012, and has requested that we withdraw our 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating on this fund.

As of May 6, 2012, Robeco Euro Cash's portfolio holdings and risk profile were consistent with Standard & Poor's criteria for 'AAAm' rated funds, and its total net assets amounted to EUR154.23 million. As of today, Standard & Poor's will no longer undertake weekly surveillance for this fund.

Standard & Poor's principal stability fund ratings, identifiable by the 'm' suffix, are assigned to funds or pools that exhibit stable net asset values. Those funds rated 'AAAm' exhibit a superior ability to limit exposure to loss, and to maintain a constant or rising net asset value per share at all times, according to our criteria.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 24, 2012

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; Withdrawn

To To From

Robeco Euro Cash

Principal Stability Fund Rating NR AAAm AAAm