Oct 26

-- We are assigning 'BBB+' ratings to Liverpool Victoria Insurance Company Ltd. and Highway Insurance Co. Ltd., core operating entities of Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LVFS).

-- LVFS has an improving competitive position, a good level of capitalization, and a strong investment profile.

-- However, it also has relatively low historical and current levels of operating performance, and relatively concentrated exposure to the motor market within the non-life space and more-specialist life insurance products.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LVFS will maintain its current competitive position in its chosen markets and its good capital position, which are both rating strengths.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' insurer financial strength ratings to Liverpool Victoria Insurance Co. Ltd. LVIC) and Highway Insurance Co. Ltd. (Highway), core operating entities of Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LVFS). The outlook is stable.

The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurers LVIC and Highway, which are part of Liverpool Victoria General Insurance Group Ltd. and are core entities of U.K.-based LVFS, reflect the relative strengths and weaknesses of the group (LVFS). Standard & Poor's considers the strengths to be LVFS' improving competitive position, good level of capitalization, and its strong investment profile. Constraining factors are current and historical operating performance, and the relatively concentrated exposure to both the motor market within the non-life space and more-specialist life-insurance products. In addition, the group is fully exposed to the U.K. insurance operating environment and future changes in its competitive landscape.

We consider the strengthening of the group's competitive position since 2006 to be positive for the rating. The group has predominantly focused on repositioning toward products aligned with its strategic aims in the life and non-life insurance markets, and obtaining a top-five position in these chosen markets. In addition, there has been a focus on improving group brand awareness, further strengthening the management team, and improving efficiency. We expect to see LVFS' position in its chosen markets strengthen further over the rating horizon.

The predominant constraint on the rating is current operating performance. Although earnings continue to improve, this remains a rating weakness. LVFS exhibits diversity in terms of earnings provided by the composite business model. However, this is somewhat offset by the concentration on the motor insurance market within the non-life insurance space and the smaller and more-specialist markets in the life insurance space. The concentration within the U.K. market exposes the group to the current competitive and challenging operating environment.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LVFS will maintain its current competitive position in its chosen markets and its good capital position. These are both rating strengths. We also expect operating performance to be resilient, despite prospective changes to conditions in both the non-life and life insurance markets.