(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Schroders PLC --------------------------------- 11-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1

26-May-2000 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-incorporated asset manager Schroders PLC reflect its robust balance sheet, good liquidity, diversity of assets under management (AUM), and sound profitability. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers that the principal weaknesses in Schroders' rating profile are susceptibility to earnings volatility in market cycles and weaker short-term investment performance.