Oct 26- Proposed new standards from the Financial Accounting Standards Board
(FASB), which would require U.S. REITs to account for their property investments
at fair value, will not adversely affect U.S. REIT ratings, according to Fitch
Ratings.
'The lone scenario where FASB's fair value proposal may present a problem is
if a REIT gets close to breaching a covenant trigger, which would limit the
company's financial flexibility,' said Managing Director Steven Marks.
The FASB recently released a proposal that would require REITs that own real
property to account for their investment properties at fair value on the balance
sheet. Changes in fair value from one reporting period to the next would be
recognized as a non-cash fair value gain or loss on the income statement.
One potential consequence of migrating to fair value reporting would be how
it affects unsecured debt bond covenants. Most REITs have debt incurrence
covenants that are in accordance with GAAP standards. Using fair values for
these covenant calculations would likely result in lower reported leverage for
most U.S.REITs.'Many REITs have acquired properties over long time periods
throughout cycles and historical undepreciated cost likely understates their
value today,' said Marks.
Lower covenant leverage would enable a REIT to incur additional debt, though
Fitch does not expect many issuers to utilize this flexibility. 'Most REITs will
be unlikely to expose themselves to what effectively would amount to a margin
call if leverage increases and a REIT needs to raise more equity ,' said Marks.
The challenge in estimating the fair value of a generally illiquid asset
class such as commercial real estate is formidable. As such, Fitch would have
more comfort in fair value financial reporting if both the primary determinants
and ranges of fair value were disclosed in the financial statement footnotes.
Clear disclosures regarding the methodologies utilized in determining fair
value, and the use of independent third-party accredited professionals in such
determination, would also assist Fitch in understanding the derivation of fair
values.
Fitch will continue to utilize net debt to recurring operating EBITDA as its
primary leverage metric as opposed to fair value-based ratios, given the
subjective nature and potential volatility that fair value estimates could
present in determining reported property valuation.
Further, in analyzing the quality of a REIT's earnings, Fitch would not
consider in any of its analysis the non-cash gain or loss recognized by an
issuer from changes in the fair value of its assets.