(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - The inconclusive outcome of Greece's May 6 parliamentary
elections and the subsequent failure to form a coalition government make fresh
elections in June probable. The election or formation of a Greek government
unwilling or unable to abide by the terms of the current EU-IMF programme would
increase the risk of Greece leaving the eurozone. If they are required, the
re-run elections will therefore be a critical event for both Greece and for the
eurozone.
The implications for the eurozone of a Greek exit are highly uncertain and would
depend on how it happens and the European policy response.
In the event of Greece leaving EMU, either as a result of the current political
crisis or at a later date as the economy fails to stabilise, Fitch would likely
place the sovereign ratings of all the remaining euro area member states on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as it re-assessed the systemic and country-specific
implications of a Greek exit.
This would be in line with the approach set out in Fitch's report, 'The Future
of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios". In the report, published 3 May, we said
that if Greece left the eurozone, the ratings of those sovereigns currently on
Negative Outlook - Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia and
Belgium - would be at most immediate risk of a downgrade. The probability and
magnitude of this would largely depend on the European policy response and its
success in limiting contagion, as well as outlining a credible vision of a
reformed EMU. Nonetheless, the sovereign ratings of all eurozone member states
would potentially be at risk.
A Greek exit would break a fundamental tenet underpinning the euro - that
membership of EMU is irrevocable. In a benign scenario, the spill-over and
contagion to the rest of the eurozone could be less profound than feared and
possibly provide the catalyst for greater fiscal and political integration that
would strengthen the viability of Economic and Monetary Union.
The May 6 vote in Greece saw a rise in support for explicitly anti-austerity
(although not necessarily anti-euro membership) parties, such as the left-wing
Syriza, which rejects the terms of Greece's EU-IMF programme. This came at the
expense of the incumbent Pasok-New Democracy coalition, which fell two seats
short of a parliamentary majority.
The outcome of re-run general election is unpredictable as the choice facing the
Greek electorate is between parties that would implement highly unpopular fiscal
austerity and structural reforms, and those political forces that reject the
EU-IMF programme and would put at risk Greece's membership of the eurozone. The
May 6 poll and probable need for a second election have underlined the growing
political risks to the successful implementation of the EU-IMF programme and
financial support for Greece.
In the near-term, new elections in June would make it doubtful that Greece could
comply with the EU-IMF's end-June deadline to propose further medium-term
austerity measures worth 5.5% of GDP, although we would expect Greece to be
granted an extension to that deadline. However, we think any attempt by Greece
to significantly renegotiate its agreed consolidation and reform programme (to
which both Pasok and New Democracy are committed) would be unacceptable to the
Troika of the ECB, Eurogroup and IMF, who appear unwilling to countenance a
significant easing of the programme or any increase in funding.
Greece's Long-Term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
were moved to 'B-'/Stable from 'RD' on 13 March 2012 following the completion of
the distressed debt exchange that facilitated the provision of the country's new
EU-IMF programme.