(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26- Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the agency expects the
financial performance of most of the Fitch-rated Nigerian banks to improve in 2011 as a result
of lower impairment charges and funding costs. Over the medium-term, higher levels of credit
growth, non-interest income and a greater cost management focus may support banks' earnings as
the competition for lower-cost deposits intensifies.
The banks' H111 results show a trend of improved, more stable earnings due to
significantly lower impairment charges compared with 2009-2010. H111 results
reflect some pent-up demand after prolonged uncertainty with cost management
expected to take on increased focus.
Fitch notes that the asset quality indicators of Nigerian banks benefited from
the sale of non-performing loans (NPLs) to the Asset Management Corporation of
Nigeria during 2010 and H111. In addition, banks proactively used restructuring
as a risk management tool to offset the negative impact of further NPL inflows
on asset quality indicators.
Fitch notes that interbank liquidity tightened following the expiry of the
Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) interbank guarantee on 30 September 2011, which
has been in place since the CBN's special audit examination in 2009. However,
the CBN has extended the guarantee to 31 December 2011 for the rescued Nigerian
banks.
Fitch believes that Nigerian banks' Tier 1 capital ratio may continue to be
eroded by asset growth and low internal capital generation due to generous
dividend policies. Considering the difficulties in raising fresh capital after
the banking crisis, Fitch expects banks that hold higher levels of Tier 1
capital to be better placed to grow. Fitch believes that higher levels of
capital are appropriate for Nigerian banks in light of the difficult local
operating environment and credit concentrations as well as low impairment
coverage ratios in the case of certain banks.
