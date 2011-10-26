(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Dubai Bank's (DB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'f' and placed the bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The upgrade of DB's VR reflects the takeover by Emirates NBD (ENBD) which secures a permanent solution for the bank. The bank was facing severe financial stress and an uncertain future owing to significant impairments on corporate lending - primarily on facilities to Dubai Holding LLC subsidiaries.

The takeover will be completed in Q411. Although, the exact terms and conditions are still being finalised, Fitch understands that the transaction structure includes a significant capital injection by ENBD to DB, as well as other Dubai government support.

DB's IDRs and Support Rating have been placed on RWP, which will be resolved upon completion of the transaction and following a review of the bank's post-acquisition financial information. DB last published audited financial statements for end-2009.

DB's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view that there would be a high probability of support from the Dubai, and ultimately UAE, authorities if required. Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the takeover of the bank by ENBD at the request of the Dubai Government.

Post completion, DB will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ENBD and will operate independently.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' placed on RWP

Short-term IDR: 'F3' placed on RWP

Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'f'

Individual Rating upgraded to 'D/E' from 'F'

Support Rating: '2' placed on RWP

Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-' placed on RWP

Senior unsecured notes: 'BBB-' placed on RWP