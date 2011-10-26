LONDON Oct 26 British nightclub operator Luminar is to go into administration after having failed to get its bankers to extend its credit facilities.

"The banking group has today informed Luminar that it will not grant an extension to the waiver when it expires," Luminar said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Accordingly, the directors of Luminar have no option but to take steps to place the company and certain of its subsidiaries into administration and to request the UK Listings Authority to suspend trading in Luminar's shares with immediate effect," it added.

Shares in Luminar, which runs the Liquid and Fuzzy Logic nightclub brands, were down by 39 percent in late afternoon trading.

