DUBLIN Oct 26 Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), formerly Anglo Irish Bank , began the closing of its $9.2 billion US loan book sale on Wednesday and said it would use some of the proceeds to pay a senior unguaranteed bond maturing next week.

Wells Fargo & Co , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Lone Star Funds won the bidding process for the loans, one of the biggest deals since the downturn in U.S. commercial real estate four years ago, sources told Reuters in August.

IRBC said gross loans of approximately $3.5 billion were transferred to buyers on Tuesday and that it would not comment on the specific details relating to each pool of loans until all remaining transfers have concluded.

"Receipt of the proceeds will not only allow the bank to repay holders of the bank's $1 billion senior unguaranteed bond issue which matures on Wednesday November 2, but will also allow the bank to bring about a net reduction in other borrowings, including Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)