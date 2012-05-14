(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------ 14-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
22-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1) reflect
its position as a core operating entity of MS&AD Insurance Group, a very
strong market position in both commercial and individual insurance, and an
expanding overseas business, especially in Asia. At the same time, the ratings
are constrained by its weaker profitability than international peers, the
vulnerability of its capital to stock price fluctuations, and continued
difficulties in the domestic business environment, such as limited growth
potential and intense competition.