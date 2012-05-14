(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 -
Ratings -- JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. Ltd. --------------------- 14-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Security brokers
and dealers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
21-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
