(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Following an error, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has corrected the long-term
Greater China credit scale rating on China Development Financial Holding Corp. (CDFHC)
to 'cnA-' from 'cnBBB+' and on China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) to 'cnA'
from 'cnA-'. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 9, 2012,
following similar action on other ratings on CDFHC and CDIB. A corrected rating list follows.
Outlook/CreditWatch action (action taken on April 9, 2012)
To From
China Development Financial Holding Corp.
Greater China credit scale rating cnA-/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnBBB+/--/cnA-2
China Development Industrial Bank
Greater China credit scale rating cnA/Watch Neg/cnA-2 cnA-/--/cnA-2
