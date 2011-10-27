(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
Development Bank's (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1)
shelf registration drawdown of proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The
rating is subject to final documentation on the bonds.
The ratings on KDB reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an
extremely high likelihood that the government of Korea (foreign currency
A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to KDB in the event of financial distress,
based on our view of KDB's critical role for, and very strong link with, the
Korean government. Although a privatization plan has been developed for KDB,
it is ultimately 100% owned by the Korean government through KDB Financial
Group (KDB FG; NR), the holding company of KDB, and Korea Finance Corp. (KoFC:
foreign currency A/Stable/A-1). On Oct. 28, 2009, KoFC, a mandated
policy-based entity that took over KDB's policy role, was established through
a spin-off from KDB. We believe that KDB will closely collaborate with and
provide significant support to KoFC's policy banking function for the
foreseeable future, based on KDB's larger size and policy banking know-how to
ensure a smooth policy role transfer until KoFC can sufficiently conduct its
policy role. In addition, the ratings on KDB are based on the bank's
stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's assesses to be in the
'bbb' category. The stand-alone credit profile reflects KDB's good
capitalization and market positions in the large corporate loan and domestic
investment banking sectors, but is constrained by its lack of a stable retail
customer deposit base and high concentration credit risk.
The ratings are also supported by the government's legal obligation to offset
the bank's deficit if it arises due to insufficient legal reserves to cover
its annual net losses, as long as the government is the controlling
shareholder. However, Standard & Poor's views this only as a sign of the
government's commitment to support KDB, rather than a direct guarantee of
timely payment of the bank's obligations.
The outlook on KDB's long-term counterparty credit rating is negative,
reflecting the risk of a decrease in the likelihood of government support once
privatization proceeds. The ratings on the bank could come under downward
pressure if KoFC runs its policy role independently, thereby reducing KDB's
critical policy role, or if the government's ownership of KDB meaningfully
changes, indicating possible significant changes in KDB's linkage with or its
importance to the government. On the other hand, the outlook could be revised
to stable if the government abolishes the privatization plan. This, however,
is unlikely.
The preliminary prospectus of the proposed bonds contains terms and conditions
that include an event of default condition, which would occur if the
government ceases to control KDB or fails to provide financial support under
article 44 of the KDB Act (offset of losses). If the aforementioned event
occurs, that could translate into liquidity risk. However, the following
government measures are likely to mitigate this risk. According to the KDB
Act, the government is to guarantee the repayment of KDB's foreign-currency
debt outstanding--with maturity at issue of one year or more--on the first
selling date of government-owned KDB FG shares, to an extent approved by the
Korea National Assembly; and the government may guarantee the repayment of
foreign-currency debt newly incurred by KDB, with government approval for the
purpose of roll-over, while the government still holds a controlling share
(referring to holdings in excess of 50% of the total number of outstanding
voting stocks in KDB FG).
