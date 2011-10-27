(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has upgraded JLOC 38, LLC's class C notes due April 2016 and affirmed the rest. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY0.46bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY5.52bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY5.2bn* Class C notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3.57bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'

*as of 26 October 2011

The rating actions reflect the substantial principal repayment of the notes on a sequential basis. Since the last rating action in November 2010, workout activity for defaulted underlying loans in this transaction has progressed significantly and collected proceeds have been applied to repay the note principal of the class A notes. Fitch expects that the class A notes will be redeemed in full upon any one underlying loan's full repayment or any one collateral property sale.

Fitch has revised its estimated cash flow on two properties, taking into account their weak cash flow performance so far in 2011. The agency also adopted higher capitalization rates for all the properties, as the majority of the underlying loans are either approaching their maturity or in default, in turn negatively affecting the property valuations. However, the reduction of note principal has offset the negative impact of higher cap rates by reducing the loan-to-value ratios, especially on the class A and B notes.

Fitch expects limited impact on the transaction from the placing of counterparty Morgan Stanley on Rating Watch Negative (for further details, see 'Fitch Places Morgan Stanley's Ratings on Rating Watch Negative' dated 13 October 2011), taking into account the current low interest rate environment and remaining time to expiry of the swap agreements currently in place. Morgan Stanley acts as credit support provider for the swap counterparty.

At closing in September 2007, the notes were ultimately secured by 34 loans collateralised by 105 properties. The transaction is currently secured by 13 underlying loans backed by a total of 12 properties.