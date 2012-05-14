(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 -
Overview
-- We have revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9'.
-- We are therefore upgrading our long-term rating on Azerbaijan-based
Muganbank to 'B-' and affirming the 'C' short-term rating.
-- Our ratings on Muganbank now reflect our 'bb-' anchor for a commercial
bank operating only in Azerbaijan, as well as Muganbank's weak business
position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average
funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank's business
and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank OJSC to 'B-' from
'CCC+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' short-term rating. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9', and the revision
of our subcomponents of the BICRA on Azerbaijan--economic risk score to '7'
from '8' and the industry risk score to '8' from '9'.