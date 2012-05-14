(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9'.

-- We are therefore upgrading our long-term rating on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank to 'B-' and affirming the 'C' short-term rating.

-- Our ratings on Muganbank now reflect our 'bb-' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Azerbaijan, as well as Muganbank's weak business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank's business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank OJSC to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' short-term rating. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade follows the revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Azerbaijan to group '8' from group '9', and the revision of our subcomponents of the BICRA on Azerbaijan--economic risk score to '7' from '8' and the industry risk score to '8' from '9'.