(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - The spillover from a hypothetical Greek eurozone exit could hurt corporates
throughout Europe, but principally only if the exit is disorderly, says Fitch Ratings. A
disorderly exit would have a wide-ranging impact with the potential for corporate downgrades
across Europe, though the largest concentrations would be in Spain, Portugal and Italy. An
orderly exit, where policy measures are effective, would have limited fallout confined to the
periphery.
We laid out the sovereign rating implications of a Greek exit as part of our scenario piece
The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios published on 3 May. Here, the Greek exit from
the euro is considered the most likely of the alternative scenarios examined.
Any exit from the eurozone is likely to be very difficult for Greek corporates, implying
severe disruptions to growth and international capital flows. This is likely to push many Greek
companies close to - or into - default.
More broadly, lower growth, less access to capital and direct sovereign caps could pass this
stress on to other European corporate ratings. The extent depends on the effectiveness of the
broader European policy response to an exit. An orderly scenario implies any contagion is
largely contained, while a disorderly one implies that it is not, leading to widespread market
disruption and severely weaker growth prospects. In both cases the programme countries (here
Portugal, Ireland and Greece), and to a lesser extent Spain and Italy, bear the brunt.
In the orderly scenario, the effects are largely contained to these countries. We would
expect some corporates to be downgraded but for both the number and magnitude to be limited. The
main driver would be the drag on corporate ratings from any sovereign rating downgrades that
would occur in Italy, Spain and the programme countries. Most companies though would continue to
perform broadly in line with our current conservative forecasts.
In the disorderly scenario not only would the peripheral sovereign downgrades be more
severe, but there is a greater likelihood of other eurozone countries being downgraded. The
resultant panic would have widespread implications for economic growth, leading to something
close to the "shock case" scenario we have previously outlined - a step change in GDP output
which sees steep contraction in the first two years followed by three years of eurozone GDP
below its pre-recession (i.e. 2011) level.
Corporates in the peripheral economies would again be worst affected - where downgrades of
up to three notches would be anticipated. The most vulnerable companies elsewhere in the
eurozone could also see downgrades of one to two notches, although a surprisingly high number of
companies would escape downgrade. In a reversal of the usual rank-ordering of risk, utilities
would typically be the worst affected sector - our shock scenario assumes a toxic scenario of
tariff freezes and a wider loss of faith in regulatory mechanisms as governments seek to ease
consumers' burdens and get a greater share of utilities' revenues. We have already seen examples
of government intervention in Italy, Portugal and Spain.
These findings draw from a number of reports published since the start of 2011, most
recently Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update and Scenario: Eurozone Shock Case for
EMEA Corporates. Links to these and other reports can be found under related research. We plan
to consolidate these into one report, updated to highlight individual corporates most and least
at risk under an intensified eurozone crisis, in the next few days.