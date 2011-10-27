(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the ratings of notes issued by Shinhan Card 2010-1 International Ltd (Shinhan 2010-1) and Shinhan Card 2011-2 International Ltd (Shinhan 2011-2), both of which are securitisations of credit card receivables denominated in Korean won and originated by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. ("the originator"; 'A-'/Stable/'F2'). The rating actions are as follows:

Shinhan 2010-1:

USD300m floating-rate notes due February 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Shinhan 2011-2:

USD300m floating-rate notes due March 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

"Fitch believes the rating performance of Shinhan 2010-1 and 2011-2 will remain stable and within expectations, despite the current increase in South Korean household debt which will likely pressure the overall card industry in South Korea," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's structured finance team.

The rating affirmations and outlooks are based on stable asset performances with low three-month average delinquency ratios, equivalent to 60-89 days past due, of 0.13% (Shinhan 2010-1) and 0.11% (Shinhan 2011-2) as at end-September 2011. Three-month average payment rates have remained above 65% since the two transactions' respective closing dates.

The delinquencies and payment rates may be negatively affected if the Korean economy deteriorates and household debt remains high. However, the Korean regulators, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, have taken pre-emptive action by planning to adopt several new measures such as controlling excess card issuance and credit limits. In addition, in Fitch's view the overall originators' underwriting standards remain sound.

Fitch therefore expects the magnitude of asset performance deterioration will be limited and that delinquency ratios and payment rates of the two transactions will remain within its expectations. Both transactions have sufficient credit enhancement of 23%, and both structures include various structural mechanisms, such as early amortisation triggers governing transaction performance on an ongoing basis. According to the end-September 2011 monthly servicer report, the cash advance and revolving cash advance products combined represented less than 25% of the two respective asset pools, with the lump sum product accounting for more than 28% in both pools.

The structures of both transactions include a revolving period, 33 months for Shinhan 2010-1 and 30 months for Shinhan 2011-2; a six-month controlled amortisation period and a 12-month tail period. Early amortisation events of the notes can be triggered during either the revolving period or the controlled amortisation phase to protect investors against any deterioration in the portfolio.