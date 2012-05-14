(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 -
Overview
-- On April 18, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Belarus
to stable from negative.
-- We are revising our outlook on Belarusian National Reinsurance
Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-'
ratings on Belarus Re.
-- The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to stable from
negative. At the same time, the 'B-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the similar rating action on the Republic of
Belarus (B-/Stable/C; see "Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving
Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C'", published April 18, 2012,
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).