(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services answers frequently asked questions about its recent review and rating actions on France's five largest banks in a credit FAQ titled "What's Behind The Recent Rating Actions On The Top Five French Banks?," published today. In response to the following questions, we examine the driving forces behind the decisions.

-- What rating actions did you take and why?

-- Why did you integrate notches of government support into the long-term ratings on four of the banks and not into those on BNP Paribas , even though you also consider BNP Paribas to be systemically important within the French banking sector?

-- How have you incorporated into the ratings the measures that some banks have announced to address the toughening environment?

-- What are the links between your revision of the BICRA and the rating actions on the banks?

(Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment titled, "What's Behind The Recent Rating Actions On The Five Largest French Banks," dated Oct. 24, 2011.)