(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China credit scale rating to The Bank of East Asia Ltd.'s (BEA; A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/--/cnA-1) drawdown from its existing US$3 billion medium-term notes program. The bond issue is an unsecured and subordinated obligation of BEA, and shall at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured and subordinated obligations.

