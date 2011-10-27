(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings says the decision by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to waive the one-year maturity floor for some trade finance instruments will make a material difference to the cost of financing international trade, while staying within the spirit of the Basel III accord.

The Committee said Tuesday that it agreed that banks' inability to use a maturity of less than one year when calculating risk weighted assets under the advanced internal ratings-based approach was "inappropriate for short-term self-liquidating trade finance instruments" which have an average tenor of well below one year.

As a result, waiving the one-year maturity floor "should become the rule rather than ... left to national discretion."

Trade finance data from The International Chamber of Commerce shows that trade finance transactions have an average tenor of 115 days.

This will result in a substantial fall in the cost to banks of providing most letters of credit. For example, under the IRB advanced approach, the capital charge on a trade finance facility to a 'BBB' rated borrower borrower drops to 2.6% when using an effective maturity of six months, from 2.9% when using an effective maturity of one year.

The Committee also agreed to waive the sovereign floor for claims of the confirming bank on the issuing bank under option 2 of Basel II's standardized approach, which would potentially mean a drop in risk weightings to 20% from 100%, and associated capital charges, for trade finance claims on banks in low income countries.

But it did not reduce the 100% credit conversion factor, or CCF, for contingent trade finance products, which is used to calculate bank leverage ratios, saying that to do so "would be inconsistent with the core financial stability objectives of the capital framework," and its supplementary objective of using the leverage ratio as a back-up to the risk weighting.

In maintaining the CCF, the Committee is acknowledging that trade finance is not risk free, and is restricting opportunities for regulatory capital arbitrage.