Oct 27

-- Credit metrics at U.K. engineering group GKN Holdings PLC (GKN) have been at the strong end of the range we consider commensurate with the 'BB+' rating for the past 12 months.

-- In 2011, we believe demand in the global auto and civil aerospace markets should offset a moderate decline in military business, enabling GKN to generate EBITDA margins of about 10% and positive free operating cash flow of at least GBP50 million.

-- In our opinion, recent acquisitions demonstrate GKN's continued aggressive financial policy. However, we believe that the group's focus on cash flow management adopted in the downturn should allow GKN to maintain its improved credit metrics.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view of a one-in-three possibility of a rating upgrade in the next 12 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K. engineering group GKN Holdings PLC (GKN) to positive from stable. At the same time, the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on GKN were affirmed.

The recovery rating of '4' on GKN's unsecured notes is unchanged.

The outlook revision reflects our opinion that GKN's efficiency has improved and that this should support the group in 2012 when growth among most of its end markets is likely to slow compared with 2011. In addition, we believe that GKN's financial policy is now more focused on maintaining stable cash flows, albeit it still aggressive in terms of acquisitive growth. We continue to view GKN's business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as significant.

We believe that the ratings on GKN could be raised if the group posts a steady improvement in credit measures supported by structurally higher profitability and a more conservative, cash-flow focused financial policy. We believe that although GKN's markets will likely grow at a materially slower pace in the next 12 months than seen in 2010 and the first half of 2011, the group should be able to leverage its strong market positions in driveline end markets, and benefit from the pick up in civil aerospace production schedules. Against a backdrop of modest growth in its land systems division, this should allow GKN to more than offset mildly deteriorating performance in the defense segment.

We could revise the outlook to stable or lower the rating should GKN fail to sustain profitability high enough to allow cash generation to offset its higher debt burden resulting from recent acquisitions. This could occur if the sales growth we anticipate does not materialize, or if GKN is not able to control its cost base at a sufficiently low level. The rating could also come under pressure if the group's financial policy were to revert to its aggressive pattern, leading to a generous dividend policy, further acquisitions, or share buybacks that push debt materially higher than the GBP1.8 billion we estimate GKN would have by the end of 2011.

