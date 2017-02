(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mriya Agro Holding Public Limited's (Mriya) long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. The agency upgraded Mriya's national long-term rating to 'BBB+(ukr)' from 'BBB(ukr)'. The short-term foreign and local currency IDRs were affirmed at 'B'. The Rating Outlook on Mriya's long-term IDRs and national long-term rating has been revised to Positive from Stable