Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has published details of its approach to rating commodity-heavy
corporate issuers, underlining the stability that a through-the-cycle approach provides.
Fitch undertakes projections of companies' operational and financial profiles
using various assumptions including contemporary market-based forward price
indications for the near-term, and a mid-cycle commodity price thereafter.
Unsurprisingly, this mid-cycle commodity price created by the agency is expected
to be conservative and typically below consensus estimates. Inputs into Fitch's
price assumption include market phenomena, rebased feedstock prices, costs of
production/reserves, as informed by current and future supply and demand
dynamics. By using a sustainable price level, Fitch is assessing a company's
sustainable profitability and cashflow generation.
"Particularly for cyclical companies Fitch's corporate ratings are framed by
rating categories consistent with the sector's inherent risk profile and use a
mid-cycle commodity price assumption to ensure that ratings remain broadly
stable during a sector's cyclical peaks and troughs," says John Hatton, Group
Credit Officer for Fitch's EMEA and APAC Corporates team and author of the
report.
"This rating-through-the-cycle approach ensures that, unlike other credit
indicators such as shorter-sighted cash bonds, CDS, equity prices or the
commodity price itself, Fitch does not assign ever-changing, pro-cyclical
ratings," he adds. This perspective is appropriate for rating debt, a form of
long-dated capital, which will often experience one cycle before repayment.
The approach leads to ratings that are typically lower than market indicators
would suggest at times of rising commodity prices but avoids sharp downgrades
when commodity cycles reverse.
The report "How Fitch Uses Commodity Prices in its Projections" explains the
agency's existing approach in detail. Consequently, it has two case studies. For
the first entity, Fitch historically downgraded an extraction company while its
commodity price continued to rise in price. In the second case study, a
fertiliser producer, the mid-cycle commodity price has proved to be above the
actual price during the cyclical trough and below market consensus during the
shoulder periods. Yet since 2008, the company's rating has remained the same.
The report covers the use of mid-cycle commodity pricing for companies in the
oil & gas, mining and chemical sector in particular. For the oil & gas sector
upstream companies, regression analysis of past behaviour guides Fitch analysts
to more accurately adjust projected capex spend for the pricing assumptions
adopted.
