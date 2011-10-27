(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has published details of its approach to rating commodity-heavy corporate issuers, underlining the stability that a through-the-cycle approach provides.

Fitch undertakes projections of companies' operational and financial profiles using various assumptions including contemporary market-based forward price indications for the near-term, and a mid-cycle commodity price thereafter.

Unsurprisingly, this mid-cycle commodity price created by the agency is expected to be conservative and typically below consensus estimates. Inputs into Fitch's price assumption include market phenomena, rebased feedstock prices, costs of production/reserves, as informed by current and future supply and demand dynamics. By using a sustainable price level, Fitch is assessing a company's sustainable profitability and cashflow generation.

"Particularly for cyclical companies Fitch's corporate ratings are framed by rating categories consistent with the sector's inherent risk profile and use a mid-cycle commodity price assumption to ensure that ratings remain broadly stable during a sector's cyclical peaks and troughs," says John Hatton, Group Credit Officer for Fitch's EMEA and APAC Corporates team and author of the report.

"This rating-through-the-cycle approach ensures that, unlike other credit indicators such as shorter-sighted cash bonds, CDS, equity prices or the commodity price itself, Fitch does not assign ever-changing, pro-cyclical ratings," he adds. This perspective is appropriate for rating debt, a form of long-dated capital, which will often experience one cycle before repayment.

The approach leads to ratings that are typically lower than market indicators would suggest at times of rising commodity prices but avoids sharp downgrades when commodity cycles reverse.

The report "How Fitch Uses Commodity Prices in its Projections" explains the agency's existing approach in detail. Consequently, it has two case studies. For the first entity, Fitch historically downgraded an extraction company while its commodity price continued to rise in price. In the second case study, a fertiliser producer, the mid-cycle commodity price has proved to be above the actual price during the cyclical trough and below market consensus during the shoulder periods. Yet since 2008, the company's rating has remained the same.

The report covers the use of mid-cycle commodity pricing for companies in the oil & gas, mining and chemical sector in particular. For the oil & gas sector upstream companies, regression analysis of past behaviour guides Fitch analysts to more accurately adjust projected capex spend for the pricing assumptions adopted.

