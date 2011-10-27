(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian VEB Leasing's (VEBL, 'BBB'/Stable) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds series 8 with a nominal value of RUB5bn, an expected Long-term rating of 'BBB(exp)' and expected National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)(exp)'.

The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The bonds will have an expected maturity of 10 years with three years put option. VEBL's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund VEBL's core business.

VEBL is the leasing arm of Russia's state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable), which directly holds 74.5% shares in the company, and also controls it through its two subsidiaries: GLOBEXBANK ('BB'/Stable) with a 10.2% stake in VEBL and VEB-Capital (NR) which has a 14.3% stake.

VEBL's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the likelihood of support from its parent if needed. The company has been integrated within VEB, and 18% of borrowings were sourced from VEB and its subsidiaries at end-H111. VEBL accounted for 5.7% of VEB's consolidated assets at end-H111.