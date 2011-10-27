(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27- Seasonal pressures, as expected, resulted in weaker delinquency and loss levels for U.S. prime auto loan ABS last month, according to Fitch Ratings.

'Used vehicle values have softened following record highs during the first six months of this year,' said Senior Director Hylton Heard. 'Dealers have been ridding themselves of the 2011 models to make way for the new inventory, which tends to drive used vehicle values down.'

Despite the weaker performance, overall performance remains near historically low levels. Additionally, prime delinquencies were down 13% in 2011 year-over-year (YOY) through September, and annualized net losses (ANL) were 38% improved.

Prime 60+ days delinquencies were at 0.56% in September rising 9.8% over August, the fifth consecutive monthly increase. However, delinquencies are well within levels recorded in 2005-2006.

ANL rose 19% in September MOM to 0.56%, but were below levels exhibited during the second quarter and noticeably improved over first quarter loss rates. The record low ANL rate was recorded in June this year (0.41%), and current losses are comfortably near this range and below 2005-2006 levels.

According to Black Book USA, all 10 car segments saw declines for eleven straight weeks in a row through mid-October. In the truck segment, overall activity was solid over the past month but all 14 segments saw declines. However, despite the recent seasonal weakness, vehicles value declines in the past week or so were smaller, and used vehicle values are robust given current supply and demand market fundamentals.

Fitch also expects wholesale vehicle values remain robust and hover near the top end of their historical range through 2013, outside of typical seasonal patterns.

In the subprime sector, 60+ delinquencies hit 3.18% in September rising 13.2% from August. On a year-over-year basis, September's delinquency rate was 18% below the same period in 2010. Subprime ANL rose 21% to 6.44% in September, but were still improved over 2010 although the YOY decline has slowed in recent months.

Fitch's Rating Outlook for prime auto loan ABS remains positive through September, as the agency continues to issue positive rating actions throughout 2011. Total rating upgrades in 2011 hit 55 versus 40 in 2010.

Fitch's indices track the performance of $51.39 billion of prime auto ABS issued from 107 transactions. Of this amount, $42.04 billion is prime auto ABS and the remaining $9.35 billion subprime auto ABS.