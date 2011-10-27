(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term corporate rating to UK Power Networks Services Holdings Ltd. (UKPNS). UKPNS operates unregulated activities held by its parent, UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd. (UK Power Networks).

-- In addition, following our assessment of UKPNS, we are upgrading UK Power Networks and the intermediary holding company UK Power Networks Services (South East) Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

-- There is no change to our ratings on the regulated operating subsidiaries of UK Power Networks, which remain at 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook on UK Power Networks, UKPNS, and UKPNS (South East) reflects the stable financial structure in place for the unregulated activities, irrespective of any potential refinancing of the existing bank loan and new issuance.

