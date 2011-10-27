(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 27

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' rating on Northern Rock (Asset Management)'s NRKx.L covered bond program and all series of covered bonds issued under the program.

-- Today's rating actions follow our most recent review of cover pool information and the application of our criteria for assessing asset-liability mismatch risk in covered bonds.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC's Global Covered Bond Programme and all series of covered bonds issued under the program. The outlook on the covered bonds is stable.

Today's rating actions follow our review of recent cover pool characteristics and cash flow information, as well as the application of our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Following the application of our five-step criteria process, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk, the program's category, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement available to the program.

As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for Northern Rock (Asset Management)'s covered bond program to be six notches above Northern Rock Asset Management's long-term 'A' rating. We have based this on a program category of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low". In our market-value risk assessment, we have considered the high proportion of buy-to-let loans in the portfolio. As such, we have applied a target asset spread of 5.39%, which is a higher level than what we would apply to prime residential mortgage pools.

Based on the application of our ALMM criteria and our cash flow assumptions to assess market-value risk, we believe that the current target credit enhancement commensurate with a 'AAA' rating is 71%. We have based this target credit enhancement on the cover pool composition, including cash amounts sufficient to pass the asset-coverage test. The asset-coverage test is a feature of the covered bond program. To comply with the asset-coverage test, the limited liability partnership (LLP) and its members (with the exception of the liquidation member) must ensure that on each calculation date, the adjusted aggregate loan amount is equal to, or greater than the principal amount outstanding of covered bonds. We have based our assessment of the current available credit enhancement on the latest principal balance of mortgage loans and the full cash balance in the cover pool as provided by the issuer.

There are currently five series of covered bonds outstanding, totaling GBP5.954 billion (equivalent). The current available credit enhancement of 98% exceeds the target credit enhancement of 71%. We have therefore affirmed our maximum 'AAA' ratings on the covered bonds. This represents an uplift of five notches above our issuer credit rating on Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (ICR; A/Stable/A-1).

We have based our credit analysis on the latest cover pool information received as of June 30, 2011. As of that date, the cover pool comprised approximately GBP11.01 billion of mortgage assets and GBP2.2 billion of cash.