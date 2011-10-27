(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 27
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' rating on Northern Rock (Asset Management)'s NRKx.L covered
bond program and all series of covered bonds issued under the program.
-- Today's rating actions follow our most recent review of cover pool information and the
application of our criteria for assessing asset-liability mismatch risk in covered bonds.
-- The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on Northern Rock
(Asset Management) PLC's Global Covered Bond Programme and all series of covered bonds issued
under the program. The outlook on the covered bonds is stable.
Today's rating actions follow our review of recent cover pool characteristics and cash flow
information, as well as the application of our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology
And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec.
16, 2009). Following the application of our five-step criteria process, we have assessed the
current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk, the program's category, the maximum potential
covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement
available to the program.
As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for
Northern Rock (Asset Management)'s covered bond program to be six notches above Northern Rock
Asset Management's long-term 'A' rating. We have based this on a program category of "2" and an
ALMM classification of "low". In our market-value risk assessment, we have considered the high
proportion of buy-to-let loans in the portfolio. As such, we have applied a target asset spread
of 5.39%, which is a higher level than what we would apply to prime residential mortgage pools.
Based on the application of our ALMM criteria and our cash flow assumptions to assess
market-value risk, we believe that the current target credit enhancement commensurate with a
'AAA' rating is 71%. We have based this target credit enhancement on the cover pool composition,
including cash amounts sufficient to pass the asset-coverage test. The asset-coverage test is a
feature of the covered bond program. To comply with the asset-coverage test, the limited
liability partnership (LLP) and its members (with the exception of the liquidation member) must
ensure that on each calculation date, the adjusted aggregate loan amount is equal to, or greater
than the principal amount outstanding of covered bonds. We have based our assessment of the
current available credit enhancement on the latest principal balance of mortgage loans and the
full cash balance in the cover pool as provided by the issuer.
There are currently five series of covered bonds outstanding, totaling GBP5.954 billion
(equivalent). The current available credit enhancement of 98% exceeds the target credit
enhancement of 71%. We have therefore affirmed our maximum 'AAA' ratings on the covered bonds.
This represents an uplift of five notches above our issuer credit rating on Northern Rock (Asset
Management) PLC (ICR; A/Stable/A-1).
We have based our credit analysis on the latest cover pool information received as of June
30, 2011. As of that date, the cover pool comprised approximately GBP11.01 billion of mortgage
assets and GBP2.2 billion of cash.