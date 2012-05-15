(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded three GPAC Series 2008-AN1 Trust's notes and affirmed two others. The transaction is a securitisation of non-conforming residential mortgages originated by GMAC-RFC Australia Pty Ltd (GMAC-RFC) which closed in May 2008. The rating actions are as listed below:

AUD4.3m Class B (AU3FN0005765) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11m Class C (AU3FN0005773) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10m Class D (AU3FN0005781) upgraded to 'A-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.5m Class E (AU3FN0005799) upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7m Class F (AU3FN0005807) upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade reflects the constant build-up of credit enhancement since closing. In spite of the high level of arrears and historical losses, the rated notes continue to benefit from a strong level of subordination provided by the unrated Class G and H notes. The Class H notes, in particular, provided protection against sudden losses, and excess spread has been sufficient to cover outstanding charge-offs. As of end-March 2012, the Class H notes' stated balance amounted to AUD13,859,465.

"Approximately 57% of all cumulative losses have been reimbursed by excess spread and the remaining losses have been charged off against Class H notes. Class H and G notes provide 27% subordination after outstanding charge-offs," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Although further losses might materialise, the rated notes can withstand defaults and loss severity above historical levels."

As of 12 March 2012, the transaction's liabilities were approximately AUD57.6m, down from of AUD302.8m at closing. The weighted average loan-to-valuation ratio was 80.8%, and low-documentation loans accounted for 81.4% of the pool.

As of March 2012, 30+ days and 90+ days arrears accounted for 29.1% and 19.4% of the pool, respectively. The 30+ days arrears in dollar amount have been stable within the AUD15m-AUD17m range over the 12 months to March 2012. However, as the transaction is reducing in size, arrears are increasing as a percentage.

As the mortgage portfolio decreases in size, the risk of principal losses resulting from the default of large loans becomes a driver for Fitch's analysis. A cash flow analysis was performed on the transaction, stressing a combination of interest rates, defaults, default timing, recovery timing and prepayment rates, with each tranche passing at its respective rating level.