May 15 - Since the beginning of the popular uprising in Egypt in January 2011, we have lowered our ratings on Egyptian banks by up to four notches and maintained a negative outlook on these banks, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a credit FAQ "Why We Lowered The Ratings On Egyptian Banks And What Risks Lie Ahead," published May 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The negative rating actions on Egyptian banks mainly reflect our successive downgrades of Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt; foreign currency B/Negative/B, local currency B/Negative/B) during the period.

"Egyptian banks' credit exposure to domestic sovereign debt has increased at a time when Egypt's creditworthiness has deteriorated markedly," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicolas Hardy. "Apart from sovereign credit risk, we expect that the banks will likely confront toughening operating conditions in the coming months, possibly prompting a drop in asset quality."

