Toyota, Suzuki near technology partnership agreement - Nikkei
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
May 15 DIB Sukuk Limited
* Moody's assigns (P)Baa1 to Dubai Islamic Bank's Sukuk Programme; outlook stable
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The chief executive of Phillips 66 said on Friday he expects the Dakota Access Pipeline to start operations in the second quarter, even though the project - which has sparked protests by Native Americans and environmentalists - is still in the midst of legal battles and a U.S. regulatory review.
Feb 3 U.S. energy regulators late on Thursday approved construction of Energy Transfer Partners LP's Rover natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario, according to a filing made available on Friday.