LONDON Oct 28 WPP , the world's largest advertising company, cut its outlook for the full year on Friday due to slowing growth in the United States and concerns in the Eurozone.

Martin Sorrell's WPP said preliminary forecasts for the full-year indicated like-for-like revenue growth of 5 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 5.9 percent, but it said it expected operating margins to show continuous improvement.

"This augurs well for enhanced profitability, despite more difficult economic headwinds and industry comparatives," the group said.

"Although it is too early to compile or estimate budgets for next year, despite current uncertainties, the prospects do not look dire, particularly given the record high levels of variable costs in the Company's structure."

WPP had already reduced its forecast in August, saying that its 2011 organic revenue growth may drift down slightly from its previously upgraded forecast, but it said operating margins would improve further, leaving it pleased overall with the performance.

Third quarter organic revenue growth was up 4.7 percent, a slow down from the previous quarter and a shade lower than a forecast of 4.9 percent according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Kate Holton)