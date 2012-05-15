(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - The successful passage of pension legislation through the Polish parliament is positive for the country, both because of the long-term contribution that pension reform can make to fiscal consolidation, and as an indication of the broad political consensus in support of structural and fiscal reform, Fitch Ratings says.

Poland's lower house passed the new pensions bill, which will incrementally raise the retirement age to 67, from 65 for men and 62 for women, by 268 votes to 185 votes Friday, with the upper house expected to follow suit.

In a letter to the European Commission in December, the Polish government estimated that this would result in savings of PLN0.2bn in 2013, rising to PLN1.9bn in 2014 and PLN3.8bn in 2015, and said that "savings will continue to increase very significantly in subsequent years."

The measure is one of a series of structural reforms announced late last year by the Polish government as it acknowledged the need to increase the transparency and flexibility of the country's medium- and long-term fiscal policy framework rather than relying on unpredictable or short-term measures to keep public debt below its constitutional ceiling of 60% of GDP.

The parliamentary vote saw the new pension bill supported by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, its junior coalition partner the Polish People's Party (PSL), and Palikot's movement, which is led by a former PO lawmaker and won 42 seats in last October's elections, making it the third largest party.

Gaining the support of the PSL involved some compromise - Poles who have worked continuously for 35 years (women) or 40 years (men) will be able to take partial early retirement. This highlights the implementation risk around structural reforms, which remain unpopular (around two million people signed a petition opposed to the pension reform, and protests continue). Nevertheless, it supports our view that a sufficient political consensus will form in favour of structural reforms to allow their approval in 2012-2013 with limited watering down. This includes a medium-term rule to ensure that the growth of public spending does not exceed that of GDP.

Reflecting this view, our rating assessment already incorporates the successful passage of such long-term reforms, helping to secure fiscal consolidation. Thus the new legislation does not have implications for Poland's 'A-' rating with Stable Outlook, which we affirmed in February.

Our assessment is focused on the outcome of these and related measures. To consider an upgrade in the near-term, we would need to see a clearer downward shift in public and external debt ratios towards the peer group. This would require a sharper reduction in debt ratios than that which we currently forecast (Poland's general government debt to GDP ratio at the end of 2011 was 56.3% versus an 'A' range median of 46.7%).