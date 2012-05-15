(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - The successful passage of pension legislation through the
Polish parliament is positive for the country, both because of the long-term
contribution that pension reform can make to fiscal consolidation, and as an
indication of the broad political consensus in support of structural and fiscal
reform, Fitch Ratings says.
Poland's lower house passed the new pensions bill, which will incrementally
raise the retirement age to 67, from 65 for men and 62 for women, by 268 votes
to 185 votes Friday, with the upper house expected to follow suit.
In a letter to the European Commission in December, the Polish government
estimated that this would result in savings of PLN0.2bn in 2013, rising to
PLN1.9bn in 2014 and PLN3.8bn in 2015, and said that "savings will continue to
increase very significantly in subsequent years."
The measure is one of a series of structural reforms announced late last year by
the Polish government as it acknowledged the need to increase the transparency
and flexibility of the country's medium- and long-term fiscal policy framework
rather than relying on unpredictable or short-term measures to keep public debt
below its constitutional ceiling of 60% of GDP.
The parliamentary vote saw the new pension bill supported by the ruling Civic
Platform (PO) party, its junior coalition partner the Polish People's Party
(PSL), and Palikot's movement, which is led by a former PO lawmaker and won 42
seats in last October's elections, making it the third largest party.
Gaining the support of the PSL involved some compromise - Poles who have worked
continuously for 35 years (women) or 40 years (men) will be able to take partial
early retirement. This highlights the implementation risk around structural
reforms, which remain unpopular (around two million people signed a petition
opposed to the pension reform, and protests continue). Nevertheless, it supports
our view that a sufficient political consensus will form in favour of structural
reforms to allow their approval in 2012-2013 with limited watering down. This
includes a medium-term rule to ensure that the growth of public spending does
not exceed that of GDP.
Reflecting this view, our rating assessment already incorporates the successful
passage of such long-term reforms, helping to secure fiscal consolidation. Thus
the new legislation does not have implications for Poland's 'A-' rating with
Stable Outlook, which we affirmed in February.
Our assessment is focused on the outcome of these and related measures. To
consider an upgrade in the near-term, we would need to see a clearer downward
shift in public and external debt ratios towards the peer group. This would
require a sharper reduction in debt ratios than that which we currently forecast
(Poland's general government debt to GDP ratio at the end of 2011 was 56.3%
versus an 'A' range median of 46.7%).