(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 -

Overview

-- Luxembourg-registered building materials manufacturer Monier Group has decided to postpone the launch of its proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due to unfavorable market conditions.

-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term rating on Monier.

-- We are withdrawing our 'B-' and 'B+' issue ratings on Monier's proposed senior secured notes and super senior revolving credit facility, respectively.

-- Our stable outlook reflects our view of the group's current "adequate" liquidity position, independent of the proposed bond refinancing.

Rating Action

On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-registered building materials manufacturer Monier Group (Monier). We also affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the group's existing super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR150 million and 'B-' issue rating on the EUR650 million senior financing agreement (EUR683 million currently outstanding).

Following Monier's announced decision to postpone its bond placement, we have withdrawn our 'B-' issue rating on the proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2019, which were to be issued by Monier Bond Finance & Co S.C.A. (Monier Bond Finance; not rated), an orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV). We also withdrew our 'B+' issue rating on the proposed EUR150 million super senior RCF due 2017.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that Monier's liquidity continues to be adequate under our criteria, despite the postponement of the proposed bond placement. This is because the company has no debt maturities over the next two years. Monier's liquidity is also supported by its substantial cash balance, which we consider to be more than sufficient to meet the operating cash needs of the business.